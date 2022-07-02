Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: This huge message to Barcelona on the departure of Lionel Messi
It has certainly been several months since FC Barcelona announced its new partnership with Spotify for the next four seasons. However, it didn’t actually start until July 1. The opportunity for the vice-president of the music platform to speak about the departure of Lionel Messi from FC Barcelona for PSG last summer.
It’s no longer a secret, but since July 1 and the presentation of Spotify as the club’s new sponsor, the heart rate Barcelona activated an important or even essential economic lever in view of the financial difficulties displayed by the Barca for some time now. Thanks to this new sponsor which has an impact on the name of the Camp Nou, the heart rate Barcelona is able to replenish its coffers. Music Streaming Monster, Spotify has an important place in today’s society, but will this money allow the heart rate Barcelona to invest in this year’s summer transfer window?
A 250M€ contract for Barça with Spotify
The contract signed by the heart rate Barcelona with Spotify will earn him €250m over the next four seasons. To this was added the €207.5m collected after the sale of 10% of the TV rights on June 30, which should call for an additional €400m after the sale of 15% of the TV rights in the coming weeks according to Mundo Deportivo. As for investing in the summer transfer window, MD let it be known this Saturday that only €200m of this sum will be allocated to the transfer window.
“Messi? The club still retains its appeal.”
As part of the official start of the partnership between Spotify and the heart rate Barcelonathe Vice President and Global Head of Premium Developments at Spotify gave a long interview to SPORT. During the interview in question, Mark Hazan returned to the departure of the living legend of the heart rate Barcelonato know Lionel Messifor the PSG. “If Barca were devalued as a club and a brand after the departure of Messi? Barca, as a club, in general, are huge and have fantastic players who leave and can fill the void left by those who leave. I think that will continue to happen. It happened with Maradona, with Cruyff, with Ronaldinho, now recently with Messi. The club still retains its appeal.”. Reading between the lines, Lionel Messi does not seem to be regretted since his departure for the PSG.
