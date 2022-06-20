Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: Tuchel ready to overtake PSG in the soap opera Lewandowski?
Wishing to leave Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski is of interest to PSG and FC Barcelona. If the negotiations with Barca are progressing slowly, Chelsea would have asked to be kept informed of the progress of the discussions. In case of failure, the Blues could try their luck.
Even if the PSG can already count on Neymar Jr, Lionel Messi and of course Kylian Mbappe, Luis Campos has the ambition to strengthen the Parisian attack. For the past few weeks, the Portuguese has been seriously working on the file Gianluca Scamacca. But the goalscorer Sassuolo is not the only lead Fields. As explained The Teamthe PSG is still closely monitoring the situation of Robert Lewandowski, who wishes to leave the Bayern Munich.
Chelsea stay tuned
If the FC Barcelona seems to be a step ahead on this file, the PSG will have another competitor. According to information from 90min, chelsea would have asked to be kept informed of the progress of the negotiations between the Barca and the Bayern Munich. In case of failure, the Blues should try their luck for the Poland international. To convince the Bayern to let him go, chelsea would even be ready for a loan, which means that he would have to extend a season with the Bavarian club. For the PSGthe case looks difficult.
