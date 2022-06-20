Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: Tuchel ready to overtake PSG in the soap opera Lewandowski?

Football – Mercato – PSG

Wishing to leave Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski is of interest to PSG and FC Barcelona. If the negotiations with Barca are progressing slowly, Chelsea would have asked to be kept informed of the progress of the discussions. In case of failure, the Blues could try their luck.

Even if the PSG can already count on Neymar Jr, Lionel Messi and of course Kylian Mbappe, Luis Campos has the ambition to strengthen the Parisian attack. For the past few weeks, the Portuguese has been seriously working on the file Gianluca Scamacca. But the goalscorer Sassuolo is not the only lead Fields. As explained The Team the PSG is still closely monitoring the situation of Robert Lewandowski, who wishes to leave the Bayern Munich.

🇵🇱 In Barcelona ya hay quien tiene le camiseta de Lewandowski en el Barça. Y la nueva la de Spotify #fcblive pic.twitter.com/9pJYFFyei3 — Victor Navarro (@victor_nahe) June 18, 2022

Chelsea stay tuned