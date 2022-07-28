Mercato Mercato – MU: Cristiano Ronaldo goes to the clash, he has a brilliant plan

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a mad request to Manchester United, demanding to be released from his final year of contract. With a specific idea in mind.

Returning to Manchester on Tuesday to go to the training center, Cristiano Ronaldo did not come to Carrington specifically to show that he had lost none of his splendor during the holidays. The Portuguese came with his agent to discuss his future and the transfer window with the Board of MU, and the least we can say is that the discussion did not really lead to an agreement. Officially, the Red Devils and their manager are counting on CR7 this season, and the idea is to go through with the planned contract, which lasts for another year. A vision of things not at all shared by the legendary number 7.

No Champions League, no CR7





Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to leave Manchester United, for lack of a convincing project in his eyes and a place in the Champions League for the coming season. A requirement that materialized with a crazy request, says the Daily Mail. According to the English newspaper, the former Real Madrid has made it known that he wants to be released from his last year of contract, to sign freely with the club of his choice and thus not see a possible transfer become complicated for financial reasons. . A request that particularly surprised United, because there was no suggestion, one way or the other, that such a gift was possible.

No changes yet for Cristiano Ronaldo situation. Manchester United insist he’s not for sale, Cristiano told ten Hag in the last 24h that he still wants to leave. 🚨🔴 #MUFC His agent Jorge Mendes will try again to find a solution. Waiting strategy on, as last year with Juventus. pic.twitter.com/6CjzS8WSdA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2022

The English club’s response was crystal clear that there is no intention to sell Cristiano Ronaldo. And CR7 even took a free uppercut by being reminded that absolutely no club had come to the information to recruit him. A reminder that does not deceive anyone, however, Jorge Mendes discussing with several clubs without for the moment that this materializes by an approach to Manchester United, or even an offer. But for the moment, the Portuguese is forced to recognize that there is one month left in the transfer window, and that no club has made him any concrete proposals.

Bayern and Atlético pretend!

His free departure from Manchester United could make things easier, but it remains to be seen whether the English club will accept losing the possibility of a transfer for a player who has one year left on his contract, and who was nevertheless bought for an amount close to 20 ME, part of the bonuses having been filled a year ago. If he were to be free, then Cristiano Ronaldo could again interest some clubs. According to Caughtoffside, Bayern Munich and Atlético de Madrid, who publicly deny their interest in CR7, are just waiting for this to take action. The tactics of the two European clubs would therefore be linked to the contractual situation of the Portuguese, and the denials in front of the press would mainly serve to crack Manchester United, to release their number 7 from his last year of contract.