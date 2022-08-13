Mercato Mercato – OM: Cold snap for the arrival of this teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo

Foot – Mercato – OM

OM: Cold snap for this teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo

Posted on August 13, 2022 at 11:45 a.m. by The editorial staff



After recruiting Alexis Sanchez, Olympique de Marseille has still not completed its transfer window. In order to strengthen its central defense, the Marseille club would be interested in the profile of the Ivorian international, Eric Bailly. However, the Manchester United player would still be very far from arriving at OM while the negotiations would be complex.

While Olympique de Marseille has just recruited its new star for this transfer window, Alexis Sanchez, the Marseille club wants to strengthen further by the end of August. If the recruits multiplied thanks to Pablo Longoria, OM haven’t finished welcoming new players and would now be looking at the centre-back from Manchester United : Eric Bailly.

Another central defender?

Defense is thus one of the big projects of this transfer window for Pablo Longoria. While theOM prepares to welcome Issa Kabore to replace Pol Lirola in the right lane, a central defender is still wanted. Samuel Gigot, Chancel Mbemba and Isaac Toure yet arrived this summer. But’OM would still like a new player in this sector. And it’s Eric Baillytoday at Manchester Unitedwhich would be of interest Pablo Longoria.

Bailly, it’s complicated