Mercato Mercato – OM: Cristiano Ronaldo at OM, is it possible?

OM: Cristiano Ronaldo at OM, is it possible?

Posted on August 19, 2022 at 04:00 by Thibault Morlain



Still at Manchester United today, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to ignite the transfer market. Wishing to leave the Red Devils, the Portuguese would be the cause of the bad atmosphere within the British club. This could then speed things up for his departure. But to go where? Suitors would be rare for Cristiano Ronaldo, but on the side of Marseille, OM fans are starting to dream of an arrival of CR7. Is this still possible?

One year ago, Cristiano Ronaldo made a comeback to Manchester United. But for the Red Devils, it went badly in the Premier League. What then provoke the desires of departure of the fivefold Ballon d’Or. For several weeks, it has indeed been announced that Cristiano Ronaldo would already like to leave Manchester United. Time passes, the discomfort is accentuated around the Portuguese, who however still has not packed his bags. Jorge Mendes nevertheless struggles to find him a club but the refusals follow one another. And if finally the solution was on the side of theOM ? HAS Marseillesfans dream of it, not hesitating to launch major operations on social networks to claim the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at theOM.

Sportingly, OM meets the criteria

After Lionel Messi to PSG, Cristiano Ronaldo at theOM ? It would be amazing to see. But is it even possible? From a sporting point of view, Pablo Longoria can believe in his chances of attracting the current player of Manchester United. If the latter wants to leave the Red Devils, it is above all to compete in the Champions League, a competition that he will not be able to play while staying at Old Trafford. On the other hand, with theOM, Cristiano Ronaldo will be entitled to its European evenings as the Marseille club managed to qualify directly thanks to their second place in Ligue 1 last season.

It’s more complicated financially

There is the sporting aspect, but there is also the financial aspect. And for theOMit could be much more complicated to assume an arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from this point of view. First of all, there could be a transfer fee to be expected for the Portuguese, although some English media are talking about the possibility of a contract termination for CR7. But above all there is the salary of Cristiano Ronaldo. Today, it would emerge at nearly €1.5 million per month. A colossal sum that seems out of reach for the finances of theOM which are already not the best. To see if a solution could then be found.

What about financial fair play?

And there could also be the issue of financial fair play. This is what would block theOGC Nice to consider a big blow with Cristiano Ronaldo. As explained Jean-Pierre Rivèrethe Aiglons, thanks to INEOS, would have the means to recruit the Portuguese. But given the lack of revenue, this would then block with financial fair play. L’OM could it have the same problems? With qualification for the Champions League, ticketing and merchandising could explode with Cristiano Ronaldothis might not be a problem for theOM.