Mercato Mercato – OM: Huge rebound for this teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo
To strengthen its central defense, OM would think of recruiting Eric Bailly, who would have become undesirable at Manchester United. If at first the Red Devils were totally against the idea of loaning the Ivorian defender this summer, they would have changed their minds. A good omen for Pablo Longoria’s OM.
Very active in this summer transfer window, Pablo Longoria succeeded in recruiting big names, such as Jordan Veretout, Jonathan Clauss, but above all Alexis Sanchez. Nevertheless, the president of theOM wouldn’t want to stop there.
OM are interested in Eric Bailly
In effect, Pablo Longoria would also consider recruiting Eric Bailly, who plays alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United. However, as indicated Provence a few days ago, the president of theOM would find it difficult to advance negotiations with the Red Devils for the Ivorian international.
Manchester United now open to a loan for Eric Bailly?
This Wednesday, Foot Mercato dropped new size details on the file Eric Bailly. And it seems that Manchester United has decided to be more lenient to facilitate the departure of its 28-year-old defender. Indeed, the Red Devils would now be prepared to negotiate a loan for Eric Bailly. Initially, the club led by Erik ten Hag only wanted to hear about a transfer. It remains to be seen whether theOM will be able to take advantage of this turnaround to recruit Eric Bailly this summer.