Mercato Mercato – OM: Huge rebound for this teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo

OM: Huge rebound for this teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo

Posted on August 17, 2022 at 11:00 p.m. by Amadou Diawara



To strengthen its central defense, OM would think of recruiting Eric Bailly, who would have become undesirable at Manchester United. If at first the Red Devils were totally against the idea of ​​loaning the Ivorian defender this summer, they would have changed their minds. A good omen for Pablo Longoria’s OM.

Very active in this summer transfer window, Pablo Longoria succeeded in recruiting big names, such as Jordan Veretout, Jonathan Clauss, but above all Alexis Sanchez. Nevertheless, the president of theOM wouldn’t want to stop there.

OM are interested in Eric Bailly

In effect, Pablo Longoria would also consider recruiting Eric Bailly, who plays alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United. However, as indicated Provence a few days ago, the president of theOM would find it difficult to advance negotiations with the Red Devils for the Ivorian international.

Manchester United now open to a loan for Eric Bailly?