Mercato Mercato – OM: Longoria gets annoyed, he calms everyone down for Cristiano Ronaldo

Football – Mercato – OM

OM: Longoria gets annoyed, he calms everyone down for Ronaldo

Posted on August 25, 2022 at 5:45 p.m. by Arthur Montagne



While the rumor of the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo panics Marseille supporters, the Portuguese star is absolutely not in OM’s plans. Fabrizio Romano lets go of his truths in this case and assures that not only does Pablo Longoria not envisage such a transfer, but above all, the rumors annoy the president of OM.

Madness has taken hold of social networks in recent days, especially on the side ofOM. And for good reason, a rumor circulates concerning the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. But while the supporters dream of it, reality catches up with the Marseillais as assured Fabrizio Romano which explains why this file seems impossible to carry out.

Mercato: Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo … OM are fed up and reveal a lie https://t.co/XjYusTLjK2 pic.twitter.com/auaJFkQDSq — le10sport (@le10sport) August 24, 2022

“Ronaldo is not part of the Longoria project at all”

” Currently, there is no contact between OM and Ronaldo. I don’t like to sell dreams so I prefer to clarify things. From what I was told, Longoria would be angry and sad because of these rumors because with Ribalta they are doing their best to rebuild OM and bring back important players to build a top level team. Ronaldo is not part of Pablo Longoria’s project at all “Explains the Italian journalist in a video on YouTube before adding a layer.

“Marseille fans are going crazy”