Mercato Mercato – OM: Longoria is on fire, a teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo arrives

Longoria close to a nice shot with a Ronaldo teammate

August 19, 2022



Even if OM have already recruited well in defence, Igor Tudor is still waiting for an additional player in this area of ​​play. Discussions with Eric Bailly will continue to intensify and will make good progress. Manchester United are ready for a loan with an option to buy, the Olympian club is optimistic about the finalization of this file.

Samuel Gigot, Isaac Toure, Chancel Mbemba and then ? Since the opening of the transfer market, theOM is actively working to strengthen its central defence. With departures from William Saliba and Luan Peres, Pablo Longoria knew he would have to flesh out that area. Especially considering the first releases of theOM…

Igor Tudor is waiting for a defender

Present this Thursday at a press conference, Igor Tudor announced the color: “ There is surely a defender who will arrive. After the rest we will see “. For several days, the file Eric Bailly is restarted. The Ivorian defender should leave Manchester Unitedit remains to find common ground, which seemed to be on the wrong track.

Eric Bailly is getting closer to OM