Mercato Mercato – OM: Longoria rushes on a teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo

OM: Longoria rushes on a teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo

Posted on August 11, 2022 at 8:45 a.m. by Axel Cornic



Still very active in this summer transfer window, Pablo Longoria could still complete a few nice moves to strengthen Olympique de Marseille. This is the case with Éric Bailly, who after being linked to OM last January would have once again been approached, with Manchester United who would not be opposed to a departure.

There is still a lot to do. While the Ligue 1 season has already started, Pablo Longoria wants to continue its momentum and already has several goals in mind. The defense is one, with an Ivorian international who could well land at theOM this summer.

OM get back in touch with Bailly

According to information from The Team for two weeks theOM would have reconnected with Eric Bailly, a player already approached during the last winter transfer window. Under contract until 2024, the teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United could undoubtedly be a reinforcement of weight for theOMwho will have to fight with theAS Monaco.

