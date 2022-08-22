Mercato Mercato – OM: Longoria touches the goal for this teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo

Football – Mercato – OM

OM: Longoria hits the mark for this teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo

Posted on August 22, 2022 at 9:10 a.m. by The editorial staff updated on August 22, 2022 at 9:11 a.m.



Currently looking for a last central defender to incorporate into his workforce, Pablo Longoria is still active on the transfer market. Olympique de Marseille has therefore embarked on the trail of Eric Bailly, currently at Manchester United. And new revelations have been made in this case…

Marseille Olympics continues to explore the transfer market. Indeed, the Marseille leaders would like to incorporate a new central defender by the end of the transfer window. A decision that pushes Pablo Longoria to activate in order to find a new interesting player to sign. In this context, the Spaniard would have embarked on the trail of Eric Bailly, currently at Manchester United. And new revelations have been made…

The Eric Bailly deal completed this week?

Thus, as revealed by the Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the deal Eric Bailly – Olympic Marseille should be completed this week. In effect, OM and Manchester United would already have an agreement, for a loan with obligation to buy for the Mancunian central defender. This purchase obligation would be linked to a clause, in the event of qualification for the next Champions League.

Still not in agreement OM – Eric Bailly