Mercato Mercato – OM: Longoria went on the attack for Cristiano Ronaldo

OM: Longoria went on the attack for Cristiano Ronaldo

August 20, 2022



Still at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to find a club to bounce back from as he seeks to leave the Red Devils. Yet, behind the scenes, Jorge Mendes, his agent, is struggling to remedy this. And now that would have led to discussions between the Cristiano Ronaldo clan and… OM.

The case Cristiano Ronaldo ignites the transfer market again and again. It has now been several weeks since the player of Manchester United would seek to pack his bags, he who would like to play in the Champions League. It remains to find a club to bounce back. And for the moment, the Portuguese has obviously only encountered refusals. But Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent, Jorge Mendeswould not give up to find the solution.

It discusses with OM

And that would have brought Jorge Mendes to discuss with theOM. Indeed, according to information from the Italian journalist Niccolo Ceccarinidiscussions are said to be underway between the Marseille club and the agent of Cristiano Ronaldo. What necessarily ignite the supporters of theOM who keep asking for the arrival of CR7 on the networks. To see now if common ground can be found…

Contatto tra @OM_Officiel e Mendes per @Cristiano — Niccolò Ceccarini (@NickCecca) August 19, 2022

