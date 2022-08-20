Mercato Mercato – OM: Longoria went on the attack for Cristiano Ronaldo
Still at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to find a club to bounce back from as he seeks to leave the Red Devils. Yet, behind the scenes, Jorge Mendes, his agent, is struggling to remedy this. And now that would have led to discussions between the Cristiano Ronaldo clan and… OM.
The case Cristiano Ronaldo ignites the transfer market again and again. It has now been several weeks since the player of Manchester United would seek to pack his bags, he who would like to play in the Champions League. It remains to find a club to bounce back. And for the moment, the Portuguese has obviously only encountered refusals. But Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent, Jorge Mendeswould not give up to find the solution.
It discusses with OM
And that would have brought Jorge Mendes to discuss with theOM. Indeed, according to information from the Italian journalist Niccolo Ceccarinidiscussions are said to be underway between the Marseille club and the agent of Cristiano Ronaldo. What necessarily ignite the supporters of theOM who keep asking for the arrival of CR7 on the networks. To see now if common ground can be found…
Contatto tra @OM_Officiel e Mendes per @Cristiano
— Niccolò Ceccarini (@NickCecca) August 19, 2022
“Cristiano is in our plans”
Waiting, Cristiano Ronaldo remain a player Manchester Unitedwhere Erik ten Hag obviously counting on him. This Friday, at a press conference, the Red Devils coach let loose about the Portuguese: ” I repeat the same thing, Cristiano is in our plans. That’s what I can say. I don’t know why he’s the center of attention. It was the performance of the team and the attitude of the whole team, including Ronaldo “.