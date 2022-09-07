Mercato Mercato – OM: Longoria’s new update on Cristiano Ronaldo

Entertainment

Mercato – OM: Longoria's new update on Cristiano Ronaldo

Football – Mercato – OM

OM: Longoria’s new update on Cristiano Ronaldo

Posted on September 7, 2022 at 9:00 p.m. by Thibault Morlain

At the end of the transfer market, an incredible rumor thrilled OM supporters, that of the possible arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. As the Portuguese was looking to leave Manchester United, he was announced on the side of the Vélodrome. Finally, CR7 never joined OM and about this rumor, Pablo Longoria wanted to be clear, once again.

Whether Cristiano Ronaldo is still a player Manchester United, his future was one of the big soap operas of the last transfer window. Indeed, the Portuguese had asked to leave the Red Devils in order to play in the Champions League. Sent to the four corners of Europe, CR7 was notably announced to theOM. It was enough to ignite the fans of the Marseille club who began to dream of the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. What to oblige Pablo Longoria to step up during the transfer window.

“She was never in the pipes”

And this Wednesday, in an interview with Canal+, Pablo Longoria returned to this rumor of an arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at theOM. The Marseille president then assured: “ The Cristiano Ronaldo rumour? No, she’s never been in the pipes “.

“You can’t build a team around a single player”

Pablo Longoria also developed about this file Cristiano Ronaldo : “ We have a sports project where we use the money available to try to improve. You can’t build a team around a single player. Having salary differences in a locker room is never positive “.

