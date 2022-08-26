Mercato Mercato – OM: Marseille is mobilizing for the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo

Football – Mercato – OM

OM: Marseille is mobilizing for the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo

Posted on August 26, 2022 at 04:00 by Arthur Montagne



While the rumor of the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo ignites social networks, the former OM players bounce on this craze to challenge Frank McCourt and Pablo Longoria so that they try to recruit the Portuguese star who demanded his departure from Manchester United.

In recent days, madness has taken hold of social networks, especially on the side of Marseille. And for good reason, Cristiano Ronaldowho absolutely wants to leave Manchester United in order to compete in the Champions League, was rejected by many clubs, and certain rumors circulated concerning the possibility of seeing the Portuguese star land at theOM. And several former players from the Marseille club have decided to ride the wave in order to fuel the rumour.

“It would be unforgivable not to try”

The first of them is Eric Di Meco who had announced at the microphone of RMC that we had to give it a try: It would be unforgivable not to try for me. It’s science fiction, there’s a one in a thousand chance. And I even further: by luck, by a miracle, he would come and mess you up in the locker room, just for the sake of it, just to thrill the OM supporters in the city, you have to try it. Financially, if you calculate, I saw an article on what Messi reported since he arrived at PSG, these guys are self-financing. A guy like Ronaldo is not expensive after all. It is enough for the main shareholder to ignite and find a solution so that, economically, he finds him a business in the United States “.

“A Cristiano Ronaldo-Alexis Sanchez attack, it looks good”

Also a former playerOM, Samir Nasri had also expressed its wish to see Cristiano Ronaldo disembark at Marseilles. ” From what we hear, Cristiano wants to play in the Champions League. I sincerely think that he should make concessions financially to be able to go to a competitive team that plays in the Champions League. I have a solution for him. He can terminate his contract, they give him half of his year and in Marseille they make an effort, they give him something and he comes to play in the Champions League. A Cristiano Ronaldo-Alexis Sanchez attack, it looks good “, he assured Canal+ .

“We all have the right to dream!”