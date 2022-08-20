Mercato Mercato – OM: OM comes out of silence for Cristiano Ronaldo

Football – Mercato – OM

OM: OM comes out of silence for Cristiano Ronaldo

Posted on August 20, 2022 at 1:45 p.m. by Thibault Morlain



This Saturday, it ignited about a possible arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at OM. Indeed, in Italy, it was announced contacts between the Marseille club and Jorge Mendes, the Portuguese agent. It was enough to ignite the Marseille supporters, but OM wanted to put things right.

wishing to leave Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo always looking for a club. So far, the Portuguese has encountered rejections, thus seeing all the doors close in front of him. But all the options would not yet be explored. And if Cristiano Ronaldo finally rebounded from the side of theOM ?

Contacts with Jorge Mendes?

For several weeks, fans of theOM dream of an arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. This Saturday is Niccolo Ceccarini who dropped a bombshell about it, assuring that Jorge Mendesagent of CR7would be in discussions with theOM for a possible transfer.

The management of OM affirms to clarify things that the club has “no intention” of recruiting Cristiano Ronaldo. #RMC — Florent Germain (@flogermain) August 20, 2022

OM’s response