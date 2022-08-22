Mercato Mercato – OM: OM released their answers for Cristiano Ronaldo

Football – Mercato – OM

OM: OM released their answers for Cristiano Ronaldo

Posted on August 22, 2022 at 06:00 by Thibault Morlain



OM supporters dreamed of an arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, an Italian journalist gave hope. Indeed, in recent hours, it had been announced that Jorge Mendes, CR7 agent, was discussing with the Marseille club. What ignite the Canebière where we began to imagine an arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. Faced with the magnitude of this case, OM had to put things right.

A few weeks ago, supporters of theOM had mobilized on social networks with the hashtag #RonaldOM to demand the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. Having demanded his departure from Manchester United, the Portuguese was looking for a base. As failures multiplied, Marseilles, we were ready to welcome him. And these last hours, this file Cristiano Ronaldo took another turn on the Canebière. Indeed, Italian journalist, Niccolo Ceccarini had dropped a bomb ensuring that contacts were in progress between Jorge Mendesagent of CR7and theOM of Pablo Longoria.

The development of OM

Obviously, it was enough for some to imagine an arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at theOM. But that was only short-lived. Indeed, in the wake of this bomb dropped in Italy, the Marseille club was forced to react and deny the possibility of a transfer of the fivefold Ballon d’Or. First of all, for RMC I’OM assured that he had no intention of recruiting Cristiano Ronaldo during this summer transfer window.

“Total pipe”

Subsequently, it is for The Phocaean what’OM added a layer to deny the rumor Cristiano Ronaldo. Thus, the Marseille club let it be known this time that it was ” of the total pipe “. Referring then to the Italian journalist at the origin of this information, theOM spoke of a journalist in need of feelings “.

“We have to stay concrete”

Finally, it is none other than Pablo Longoria who came out of the silence about this soap opera Cristiano Ronaldo. In turn, the president of theOM calmed all the enthusiasm surrounding the arrival of the Portuguese at the Vélodrome. On the sidelines of the Ligue 1 match against FC Nantes, Longoria thus assured: Cristiano Ronaldo? Going into that kind of detail doesn’t add anything. You have to stay concrete in life “.

So it’s clearer than ever, Cristiano Ronaldo won’t come to theOM this summer. And finally, he might even stay at Manchester United. Indeed, this is the information that appeared this Sunday and was given by Pedro Almeida. Cristiano Ronaldo would have made the choice to continue with the Red Devils, convinced in particular to stay by the recent transfer of Casemirohis former teammate real Madrid whom he therefore found in the north of England.