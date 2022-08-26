Mercato Mercato – OM: Pablo Longoria dismantles the Cristiano Ronaldo rumor

The president of Olympique de Marseille has commented on the possible arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo and the Champions League draw.

Olympique de Marseille supporters like to dream and make themselves heard. On social networks for a few weeks, Marseille supporters have been campaigning for the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at OM. Wanting to leave Manchester United, the Portuguese is looking for a way out in a club playing in the Champions League, but can’t find a taker.

“Dreaming is good, but I have to be sincere”

It was enough for the supporters of Olympique de Marseille to encourage their leaders to try their luck and send a message to Cristiano Ronaldo and his clan by showing him all the fervor present on the Canebière. However, OM are not negotiating with the Portuguese and his clan, as Pablo Longoria told beIN Sports after the Champions League draw on Thursday.

Even OM don’t want Cristiano Ronaldo

“It’s the world of social networks. It’s fashionable to try to create buzz. We are a team that does what we have. Ask Cristiano Ronaldo at OM, with all due respect. I have, it’s like asking if Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland or Darwin Nunez can come to OM”, explained Pablo Longoria.

“An interesting group”

“Dreaming is a good thing for everyone. But it’s true that we have to be sincere with everyone. We have to play football with our means. We have a serious sporting project which consists of improve every season, and to be competitive. But above all to carry an economic balance and for me, that is the future of football.”added the president of OM.

Falling into a homogeneous group with Tottenham, Frankfurt and Sporting, Pablo Longoria commented on OM’s chances: “If we look at all the groups, we’re happy to be here. But above all, we’re happy to be competitive. It’s our obligation with the history we have with the C1. It’s a very open (…) We are talking about vertical teams, which play like us, with three central defenders. What we are going to have are emotions and a lot of suspense. It is a group which will be determined on small details. We know Sporting Portugal. It’s a club that plays attractive football, with an emerging coach in the European panorama like Ruben Amorim”.

“Tottenham is a team that changed last season, which ended the season very well and started this one well. With a coach, Antonio Conte, with a very large European squad. Frankfurt is the champion in the Europa League. They’re a team used to European competitions. They have a good squad. They play very aggressive, very vertical football. It’s going to be a very interesting group with very competitive matches with all the teams that can beat the others. (. ..) For us, it’s important to watch game after game and try to be well placed”, concluded the Spaniard.