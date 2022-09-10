Mercato Mercato – OM: Should Longoria have tried his luck for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Football – Mercato – OM

OM: Should Longoria have tried his luck for Ronaldo?

Published on September 9, 2022 at 8:02 p.m. by The editorial staff updated on September 9, 2022 at 11:55 p.m.



The soap opera Cristiano Ronaldo animated the last transfer market. Indeed, the Portuguese wanted to leave Manchester United in order to play in the Champions League. Sent all over Europe, CR7 was notably mentioned on the side of OM. A rumor that ignited the Canebière and Marseille fans then began to dream. However, Pablo Longoria was very clear and denied the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. But should he have tried his luck?

A year after his incredible return to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to pack his bags this summer. Indeed, the Red Devils not playing in the Champions League, the Portuguese had asked for his departure in order to play in the most prestigious of competitions and continue to improve his statistics in it. All that remained was to find a base. Throughout the summer, Jorge Mendesagent of Cristiano Ronaldo, activated, offering it to the biggest European club. But each time, it ended in a refusal, as was particularly the case with the Bayern MunichI’Atletico de Madrid or chelsea. In the end, after a long soap opera, Cristiano Ronaldo ended up staying at Manchester Unitedthen having to settle for the Europa League for this season.

In Marseille, we dreamed of Cristiano Ronaldo

If all the biggest clubs have therefore closed the door to an arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, on the side of Marseillessupporters of theOM were more excited than ever to welcome. Indeed, on social networks, they had notably launched an operation to demand his arrival, multiplying the messages with the hashtag #RonaldOM. A dream that some had hoped to see come true after an Italian journalist claimed that contacts were underway between theOM and Jorge Mendesthe agent of Cristiano Ronaldo.

"You can't build a team around a single player"

The rumor had then taken on a much larger scale. What oblige theOM and Pablo Longoria to react. At the end of the transfer window, the Marseille president had calmed everyone down, denying the possibility of an arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. And during an interview with Canal+ , Longoria returned to this file, explaining that it had never been topical and that it would not have been possible. ” No, she was never in the pipes. We have a sports project where we use the money available to try to improve. You can’t build a team around a single player. Having salary differences in a locker room is never positive “, assured the Spaniard.

L’OM never thought of Cristiano Ronaldoparticularly given that his arrival seemed impossible for financial reasons. But should Pablo Longoria still have tried a blow with the one who left Manchester United?