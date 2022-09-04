Mercato Mercato – OM: The Cristiano Ronaldo rumor did not make anyone laugh in Marseille

Football – Mercato – OM

OM: The Ronaldo rumor didn’t make anyone laugh in Marseille

Posted on September 4, 2022 at 03:00 by Arthur Montagne



While the rumor of a transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo set fire to OM supporters on Twitter, within the club, no one ever really believed it, as explained by Nuno Tavares and Pablo Longoria.

Although theOM had a very lively transfer window with the arrival of 12 new players, that’s the name of Cristiano Ronaldo who made the most talk on the side of Marseille supporters. And for good reason a crazy rumor circulated about Twitter regarding the transfer of the Portuguese star. A rumor fueled by former players of theOM. But Nuno Tavares never really believed it.

Mercato Mercato – OM: Sampaoli is gone, a market is to be forgotten for Longoria https://t.co/CzAsQ2sadA pic.twitter.com/xafaCeXxa6 — le10sport (@le10sport) September 3, 2022

Tavares never believed it

“ I didn’t pay too much attention to that. I thought it was more info from social media, I’ve never seen or heard anything concrete. I never approached this situation as something truthful “, he assures the microphone of RMC . On his side, Pablo Longoria announced that he was upset by this rumor.

Longoria upset