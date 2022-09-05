Mercato Mercato – OM: The OM locker room releases a new announcement on Cristiano Ronaldo

Football – Mercato – OM

OM: The OM locker room releases a new announcement on Ronaldo

Posted on September 5, 2022 at 3:15 p.m. by Thibault Morlain



This summer, on the Marseille side, OM fans began to dream of the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. While the Portuguese wanted to leave Manchester United, on the Canebière, we wanted to welcome him. An incredible rumor about which Eric Bailly, who arrived well from Manchester United this summer, was arrested on Monday at a press conference.

The TV series Cristiano Ronaldo kept everyone spellbound during the summer transfer window. After demanding his departure from Manchester United, the Portuguese was looking for a club to bounce back. Which he ultimately failed to do. However, there have been many rumors about CR7. His name notably returned with insistence to theOM where fans were clamoring for his arrival. What to oblige pablo Longoria to react, having had to deny a possible arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I never had to talk about that with Ronaldo”

Instead of Cristiano Ronaldo, Eric Bailly left him well Manchester United to join theOM this summer. And during his presentation to the press on Monday, the Ivorian was also questioned about this rumor Cristiano Ronaldo at Marseilles. Bailly then dropped on this subject: There is nothing impossible. I never had to talk about that with Ronaldo or anyone. The main thing was my arrival at OM. This transfer side, I have no say “.

“I have never seen or heard anything concrete”