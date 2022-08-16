Mercato Mercato – OM: The transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo is claimed at OM

Football – Mercato – OM

OM: The transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo is claimed at OM

Posted on August 16, 2022 at 05:00 by Thibault Morlain



The soap opera Cristiano Ronaldo continues to ignite the transfer market. Today at Manchester United, the Portuguese would still be looking to pack his bags, just a year after his arrival. But to go where? On social networks, OM fans dream of CR7, a dream also shared by Pierre Ménès.

A few weeks ago, fans of theOM had mobilized to demand the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. On departure to Manchester United, the Portuguese is looking for a club to compete in the Champions League. He could do it atOM. But it seems hard to imagine seeing Cristiano Ronaldo with the Phocaeans given the club’s current finances. Nevertheless, this dream is still and always talked about, as was the case with Pierre Menes.

Mercato: The Cristiano Ronaldo soap opera once again relaunched? https://t.co/uL9EozvROe pic.twitter.com/EmRF9Zhn7Y — le10sport (@le10sport) August 15, 2022

“His attitude during the break was not good”

Indeed, for his blog Pierrot LeFoot , Pierre Menes considered the current situation of Cristiano Ronaldo and its future. First, he explained about the player of Manchester United : “ He is getting older. He still scored last year in a team that didn’t work. Now his attitude during the break was not good. Go somewhere else, why not. He can go to Sporting for next to nothing and do a farewell tour “.

“It would be good for Ligue 1”