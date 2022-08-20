Mercato Mercato – OM: The truth comes out for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to OM

Football – Mercato – OM

Mercato Mercato – OM: Big cold snap in the Ronaldo file

On leaving Manchester United this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo is struggling to find a new base. His agent Jorge Mendes is therefore active behind the scenes to try to breathe new life into his career. But while several clubs refuse the advances of the Portuguese agent, it is OM who could win the day. However, a journalist denies this rumor…

As during each transfer window, it is question of the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. Indeed, the football superstar is constantly coveted by the biggest European teams. But the situation has changed this summer: it is the Portuguese who offers himself to different clubs. CR7 wants to leave Manchester United but no club can financially assume his arrival. His agent would have even probed OM but the information was quickly denied.

No interest from OM for Ronaldo?

And if the eleventh recruit of Pablo Longoria was Cristiano Ronaldo ? This is indeed what the Italian journalist claims Niccolo Ceccarini. He indicates that discussions are underway between the Marseille club and the agent of Cristiano Ronaldo. But this crazy rumor is unfounded according to Andres Onrubia Ramosspecialist in French football for AS . According to him, there would be no contact between the two parties and he even adds that the idea of ​​recruiting CR7 would never have crossed the mind of Pablo Longoria. His trainer at Manchester rely on him.

A pesar de que han salido rumores sur una possible llegada de Cristiano Ronaldo al OM, no hay absolutamente nada entre el conjunto marsellés y el portugués. Neither will you have planted the possibility of contracting it. pic.twitter.com/IzTLKoJyIT — Andrés Onrubia Ramos (@AndiOnrubia) August 20, 2022

“Cristiano is in our plans”

At a press conference held on Friday, Erik ten Hag reaffirmed its wish to compose with Cristiano Ronaldo for the coming season. “ I repeat the same thing, Cristiano is in our plans. That’s what I can say. I don’t know why he’s the center of attention. It was the performance of the team and the attitude of the whole team, including Ronaldo he told reporters.

