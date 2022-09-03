Mercato Mercato – OM: Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo… Ajroudi had incredible dreams

Football – Mercato – OM

OM: Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo… Ajroudi had incredible dreams

It has now been very long months that the file of the OM sale has been talking about on the Canebière. Today, the Marseille club is mainly linked to Saudi Arabia, but it all started with the interest of Mohamed Ayachi Ajroudi, accompanied by Mourad Boudjellal. The Tunisian businessman was very interested in OM and he also had a colossal project in the event of a takeover.

Today theOM is officially owned by Frank McCourt. But for how much longer? Indeed, for several months now, there has been talk of a sale of the Marseille club. If the American has always denied his desire to cede theOM, Thibaud Vezirian persists in particular in saying that this would already be done with Saudi Arabia although nothing is official on this subject. Franco-Tunisian businessman, mohamed ayachi Ajroudi also wanted to buy theOM. He was then accompanied by Mourad Boujellal, but the two men then collided with Frank McCourt. However, the projectAjroudi had something to dream about.

“Dethrone PSG? Sure “

Mohamed Ayachi Ajroudi indeed saw the big picture for theOM. A club he wanted to put back at the top of French and European football. ” I am a winner and I have the ambitions that go with it. It is the only French club to have won the Champions League. Winning it is the dream. It is in the victories that we gather even more around us. That’s the goal. It is not a political objective, Arabia against Qatar. Dethrone PSG? Sure. Winning the French championship would be a pleasure. We want to compete with what exists. And why not win the European Cup “, he had assured in particular.

“Cristiano Ronaldo? That would be the dream”

And to get there, Ajroudi wanted to bring big names to theOMstarting in particular with a certain Cristiano Ronaldo. Regarding the Portuguese, he then confided: “ Football, I love it. I like the noble side of sport. I like German discipline, especially that of Bayern Munich. I appreciate the grinta of Barça. And one player I will never forget is Cristiano Ronaldo. I like respect and discipline. He embodies that. If I dream of it in Marseille? Everything is possible in life. He is generous and gives a lot. It makes me vibrate. That would be the dream… “.

“What would be better than bringing the child from the country?” »

As for the coaching position, a name was then on everyone’s lips: Zinedine Zidane. Child of the Phocaean city, the former real Madrid however, never evolved toOm. Mohamed Ayachi Ajroudi would therefore have liked to remedy this by making Zidane the coach of Marseilles : “ The coach in place (Villas-Boas) is very good, but what would be better than to bring the child of the country? Only time will tell “.