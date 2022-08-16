Mercato Mercato – PL: Cristiano Ronaldo, a smashing transfer on August 31?

In: Mercato.

By Corentin Facy

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo continues to pollute the news at Manchester United and it will last until the end of the transfer window.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United, the comeback turns into a fiasco. A year after his return to the Red Devils, the Portuguese international wishes to leave because of the non-qualification of the Mancunian club for the next edition of the Champions League. Obsessed with his statistics and his duel from a distance with Lionel Messi, CR7 imperatively wants to compete in the C1 next season, the main reason for his desires elsewhere. One year from the end of his contract, Cristiano Ronaldo commissioned Jorge Mendes to find him a base. But the historic agent of the former Madrid player has already suffered the refusal of several European leaders including PSG, Bayern, Chelsea and Atlético. The situation is on stand-by but according to Fabrizio Romano, a transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo in the final hours of the summer transfer window is quite possible this summer.

A last-minute departure for Ronaldo?





“Update on the situation of Cristiano Ronaldo: Jorge Mendes is still working to find a solution. A last minute transfer like a year ago is possible. Cristiano Ronaldo’s priority has always been to leave Manchester United this summer.” explains the transfer window specialist on his Twitter account before concluding. “Manchester United insists he is not for sale. Jorge Mendes continues to explore all options. said Fabrizio Romano, who would therefore not be surprised to see Cristiano Ronaldo change clubs just before the gong of the summer transfer window. Still, for its part, Manchester United will refuse to sell CR7 if it does not have a quality replacement in return. And for the moment, the rumors concerning the arrival of an attacker at the Red Devils are few. Which tends to think – for the moment – that Cristiano Ronaldo is not really about to leave.