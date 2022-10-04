Football – Mercato – PSG

Mercato Mercato – PSG: A bomb is dropped on Messi, his clan calms everyone

While his contract with PSG expires next June and he still has not extended, Lionel Messi is strongly announced to return to FC Barcelona. A huge bombshell has also been dropped on the subject in recent hours, claiming that La Pulga will return to Catalonia. But the Argentinian clan denied this information en bloc.

Finally back to his best with the PSG, Lionel Messi found his comfort alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. However, his contract expires next June and as of now, he still hasn’t extended. the FC Barcelona would therefore be on the lookout, the Catalan club wanting to repatriate the sevenfold Ballon d’Or. Moreover, a huge bomb was dropped on the subject. According to the journalist Veronica BrunatiLionel Messi will be a player of the FC Barcelona as of July 1, 2023, once his contract with the PSG come to an end. But this trend was quickly moderated by other media.

The Messi clan denies his return to Barça

To believe TyC Sports the surroundings of Lionel Messi would have denied any agreement with the FC Barcelona. The Argentinian’s clan also claimed that the information about his return to Catalonia came from the Catalan club themselves. For now, Lionel Messi would be fully focused on his season with the PSG and on the World Cup, a fairly recurrent version in recent days. The journalist Damian Villagra also confirmed this last trend, even if he admits that negotiations for a return to FC Barcelona would have started well. The journalist Florent Torchutmeanwhile, confirms that Lionel Messi has not yet decided for its future

