Mercato Mercato – PSG: A close friend of Messi opens the door to a return to FC Barcelona

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: A close friend of Messi opens the door to a return to FC Barcelona

Posted on September 15, 2022 at 10:00 p.m. by Bernard Colas



Arrived at PSG in the summer of 2021 after the end of his contract with FC Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi is playing his second season in the French capital and will soon have a crucial choice to make for his future. Free next June, the Argentinian international would be in the sights of his former club for a return. A scenario that would please Cesc Fabregas, friend of the Parisian number 30.

Currently in his final year of contract with the PSG, Lionel Messi is already talking about him for his future. In Catalonia, it is in fact affirmed that the heart rate Barcelona would keep an eye on his situation, not ruling out repatriating the seven-time Ballon d’Or after his eventful departure to the PSG in the summer of 2021. An offensive that would be welcomed by Those C Fabregas.

“Messi back to Barca? It would be a great ending.”

friend of Lionel Messi, Those C Fabregas was in the front row when The Pulga left the heart rate Barcelona over a year ago at the end of his contract. ” I was on vacation with him a week before, he told me that he was very close to signing for Barcelona, ​​that he was going to start training the following week. Five days later he told me it was not possible, the club told him to leave “, he declared last October at the microphone of Premium Video . Since then, the Spaniard has left theAS Monaco to take the direction of Italy and the club of Como (Serie B), but that does not prevent him from closely monitoring the situation of his former teammate.

guest of RAC1 , Those C Fabregas was asked about a possible return of Lionel Messi to heart rate Barcelonathe opportunity for him to display his preference on this file: “ I don’t know if a return of Messi to Barcelona is possible. It can be an option if Barca are open to the idea. It doesn’t just depend on him, it also depends on the club. It would be a nice ending. »

Mercato – PSG: The decision is made for the future of Leo Messi https://t.co/mUzmlk8Mm1 pic.twitter.com/JJc1AqXLzK — le10sport (@le10sport) September 14, 2022

PSG considering extending Messi