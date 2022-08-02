Mercato Mercato – PSG: A huge bomb has arrived at Barça on Messi

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: A huge bomb has arrived at Barça on Messi

Posted on August 2, 2022 at 05:00 by Thibault Morlain



Today at PSG, however, Lionel Messi sees his future at the center of discussions. The reason ? Joan Laporta’s desire to bring him back to FC Barcelona. The Blaugrana president does not hide it, he will try his luck for the Argentinian and he would obviously have reason to believe in it according to the latest echoes from Spain.

If there is no question that Lionel Messi leave him PSG during this summer transfer window, this does not prevent the Argentinian from finding himself at the heart of the rumors. Under contract until June 2023, La Pulga does not yet know what she will do for her future. Possibly free in a few months, Messi could in particular return to FC Barcelona. In any case, this is the dream of Joan Laporta.

“I would like to bring him back”

After having to let Messi go last summer, the FC Barcelona wants him back. Joan Laporta moreover multiplies the outings in this direction, having recently confided: ” He is the best player in our history and I will do my best so that he can live the best end of his career in the Barça jersey. I would like to bring him back “.

Messi on the way out?