Mercato Mercato – PSG: A legendary showdown for Lionel Messi?

PSG: A legendary showdown for Lionel Messi?

Under contract until next June with PSG, Lionel Messi will have a decisive choice to make for his future. Luis Campos wants to look into his contract extension as soon as possible, but FC Barcelona, ​​for their part, have not given up their dream of seeing La Pulga return to their ranks next summer.

Recruited free by the PSG in the summer of 2021 while the FC Barcelona was financially unable to extend his contract, Lionel Messi had a difficult first season in the jersey of the Ile-de-France club. But while he seems to be back in better shape in recent weeks, Messi will soon arrive at a decisive crossroads for his future and for the end of his career, since the Argentinian international is 35 years old.

PSG plans to extend it

L’EQUIPE recently announced that Luis Campos intended to start negotiations as soon as possible with Lionel Messi and his entourage for an extension of his contract which will expire in June 2023 at PSG : “ I am very happy with Messi. I asked him if he could stay for three years (…) I am very happy with Messi. Messi is the icon of FC Barcelona, ​​he came to a different city, with different football, a different league. He took his time. This year, we have a Messi more and more capable of reaching a good level “, has explained Fields on RMC Sportst. On his side, Messi does not seem willing to start negotiations before the World Cup in Qatarand for good reason…

Barcelona show their desire to see him return