Mercato Mercato – PSG: A new big announcement falls for the future of Lionel Messi

PSG: A big announcement falls for the future of Messi

If there is no question that Lionel Messi leaves PSG by the end of the summer transfer window, the future of La Pulga is however a lot of talk. Indeed, the Argentinian’s case is at the center of many rumours, sending him all over the world. Extend at PSG, return to Barcelona, ​​go to Inter Miami… These are the choices that would be available to Messi and La Pulga has also received a new message from Florida.

Whereas Lionel Messi got off to a strong start this season with the PSG, the question now is whether it will still be there for the next financial year. Today, the Argentinian is under contract until 2023 with the capital club, but has an optional additional year, which can be activated with the agreement of each party. Besides, the PSG would like to extend Messi beyond June 2023. What will the seven-time Ballon d’Or say now? While La Pulga would have postponed discussions for his future, he will be spoiled for choice. Extend to PSG will not be the only option for Lionel Messi.

“I would like to bring him back”

Besides continuing with the PSGLionel Messi will also have the option of returning to the FC Barcelona. In effect, John Laporta will do everything to make this dream come true. And lately, the Blaugrana president has multiplied his outings in this direction. Thus, he had notably dropped concerning the future operation Messi : “ He is the best player in our history and I will do my best so that he can live the best end of his career in the Barça jersey. I would like to bring him back. It won’t be easy, but I think with the right strategy we can get there. I tell you that it is a wish that we have and I hope that we can convert it into reality. We have a strategy to bring him back to Barcelona “.

Inter Miami is at full speed too

Unless Lionel Messi decides to join the United States and theInter-Miami. It has now been several months since the franchise of David Beckham expressed his interest in the Argentine. jorge masco-owner, was able to explain in particular: “ Leo is obviously the best player on the planet. Let’s hope that the conditions will be met for him to be there, playing with the jersey of Inter Miami, in the United States. We aspire to this. I hope the circumstances will be there. We have nothing guaranteed, there is no agreement, but I am a very optimistic man and I hope that in the future Messi can be part of our project “.

