Mercato Mercato – PSG: After Cristiano Ronaldo, a coach fails … Mauro Icardi

PSG: After Cristiano Ronaldo, a coach fails … Mauro Icardi

September 2, 2022



Undesirable, Mauro Icardi could well leave PSG in the coming days. Luis Campos would continue to work on his departure despite the closure of the transfer window in France. Moreover, the Argentine striker could have joined Sporting CP this summer. But he would have been rejected by Ruben Amorim, like a certain Cristiano Ronaldo.

If the transfer window has just closed its doors in France, Luis Campos however, has not finished with its degreasing operation. The sports adviser PSG still hopes to complete a few departures in the coming days, such as that of Mauro Icardi. The Argentinian does not really enter into the plans of Christophe Galtier and his salary is too high. Luis Campos would therefore like to get rid of it in order to reduce the payroll. And he could have sent her to Portugal.

According to information from SIC Noticias , Mauro Icardi would have been offered to Sporting CP. However, the striker PSG would have been rejected by Ruben Amorim. The economic conditions and the details of the operation were not even discussed. The coach of Sporting CP did not want to recruit Mauro Icardi and immediately let it be known.

