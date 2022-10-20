Football – Mercato – PSG

Mercato Mercato – PSG: After Leo Messi, the next XXL move at 0€ is identified

Published on October 20, 2022 at 1:15 p.m.



Eager to strengthen the PSG midfielder, Luis Campos would have identified a whole new profile in this position. Indeed, the PSG football adviser would have registered the name of Jorginho on his tablets. An Italian international, the 30-year-old is currently under contract until June 30 with Chelsea.

Despite the signatures of Vitinha, Renato Sanches, Fabian Ruiz and of Carlos Soler, Luis Campos would still like to strengthen the midfielder of the PSG. With this in mind, the football adviser of the PSG would have ticked several names, including that of NOT’Golo Kante, who is under contract until June 30 with Chelsea.

PSG interested in Jorginho

This Thursday morning, Calciomercato.it announced that the PSG had inscribed a whole new name on its tablets. In effect, Luis Campos would welcome the idea of ​​recruiting Jorgenho. As N’Golo Kanté, the Italy international is in his final year of his contract with Chelsea.

A €0 transfer in the summer of 2023 for Jorginho?

Whether Jorginho do not prolong with chelsea by this summer, the PSG therefore has the possibility of completing his free and free transfer in the summer of 2023. After Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma in 2021, the capital club could therefore achieve a new XXL move at 0€. To be continued…