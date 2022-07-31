Mercato Mercato – PSG: After Mbappé, Qatar is preparing a huge blow with Messi

Football – Mercato – PSG

After Mbappé, Qatar is preparing a huge coup with Messi

Posted on July 31, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. by Dan Marciano



PSG have no intention of parting ways with Lionel Messi and have made this known to the principal concerned. The Parisian leaders have discussed with the Argentinian international a possible contract extension at the end of this season, but negotiations have not really started in this file. Aged 35, the star was recently announced in the sights of Barça and Inter Miami.

In recent months, the Kylian Mbappé file has been the top priority of Qatari leaders, who have managed to ward off the threat real Madrid. Thanks to a historic offer, the PSG managed to keep his star and extend it until 2025. This season, Christophe Galtier can therefore count on Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. A trio, which could disappear at the end of next season. Indeed, the Argentinian international ends his Parisian adventure in June 2023. But those responsible for the PSG have no intention of letting it slip away so easily;

PSG want to renew Messi

This Sunday, the Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirms the information disclosed by brand several weeks ago. the PSG intends to extend the contract of Lionel Messi. Recently, Argentinian officials reportedly discussed the possibility with the player. Aged 35, he planned to retire in MLS according to information from The Team. But before flying to the United States, Messi could meet one last challenge PSG. For the time being, negotiations have not started between the two parties, but the leaders are making an appointment in this file, while the FC Barcelona begins its seduction operation.

Barça multiplies foot calls

Author of a very good transfer window, despite the financial difficulties of his team, Joan Laporta announced the color during an interview with CBS . ” He is the best player in our history and I will do my best so that he can live the best end of his career in the Barça jersey. I would like to bring him back. It won’t be easy, but I think with the right strategy we can get there “assured the president of the FC Barcelona. Fabrizio Romano confirms that Lionel Messi is a wish of xavi, who dreams of directing it in Catalonia.

A destination already ruled out by Messi