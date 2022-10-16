Football – Mercato – PSG

Mercato Mercato – PSG: After Messi, Barça ready to play a nasty trick on Campos with Skriniar?

Published on October 15, 2022 at 3:10 p.m.



During this summer transfer window, Luis Campos tried everything to attract Milan Skriniar to PSG. Except that Inter never gave in. Nevertheless, the Parisian sports adviser intends to return to the charge this winter for the Slovak. But he may well be bored by competition from FC Barcelona, ​​who are eager to strengthen their defensive sector.

This summer, the PSG had plans to sign a new central defender. Luis Campos then set his sights on Milan Skriniar. Nevertheless, the Parisian sports adviser could not do anything in the face of Inter’s inflexibility in the negotiations. Christophe Galtier therefore finds himself with a limited number of options in the defensive sector. But Luis Campos intends to solve this problem.

Mercato Mercato – PSG: A terrible clue dropped by the Skriniar clan? https://t.co/6HLQgi21uJ pic.twitter.com/fYy3Rw7nx8 — le10sport (@le10sport) October 14, 2022

Campos will return to the charge for Skriniar

Despite his failure last summer, Luis Campos don’t intend to give up on Milan Skriniar, at the end of the contract next June. The sports adviser PSG intends to return to the charge for the 27-year-old defender, whom he still considers his priority, this winter. But while theInter has no intention of letting go, Luis Campos going to have to deal with another problem in this file.

Barça enters the dance