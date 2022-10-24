Football – Mercato – PSG

Mercato Mercato – PSG: After Messi, Campos tackles the future of another star

Published on October 24, 2022 at 02:15



In the coming weeks, PSG will have to settle several hot issues, like the future of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos whose contracts expire next June. And according to our information, Luis Campos is already at work.

The next few months promise to be crucial for the PSG who intends to hit hard in terms of transfers after the failure of the previous transfer window, by the very admission of Luis Campos. Nevertheless, in addition to focusing on the transfer window, the Parisian club will have to manage certain contractual situations within its workforce, and not the least. In fact, the contracts Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos end next June.

EXCLUDED @le10sport: PSG opens the door to an extension of Sergio Ramos https://t.co/owhQ0SQbhu — Alexis BERNARD (@AlexisBernard10) October 23, 2022

PSG want to shield Messi…

And as revealed exclusively by le10sport.com, the PSG took action for the extension of Lionel Messi. Luis Campos discusses with the entourage of the Argentine star after Qatar has validated this idea. Nevertheless, the old number 10 of the Barca will not make any decision before the world Cup.

…and Sergio Ramos

And that’s not all. Also according to our information, Qatar has also given the green light for the extension of the contract of Sergio Ramos. In this case, however, discussions have not yet started. But Luis Campos has his work cut out for him.