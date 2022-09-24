Mercato Mercato – PSG: Al-Khelaïfi made a sensational decision for Messi

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: Al-Khelaïfi made a sensational decision for Messi

Posted on September 24, 2022 at 8:45 a.m. by Amadou Diawara



Under contract until June 30, 2023, Lionel Messi will leave PSG this summer if he does not return by then. Satisfied with the performance of La Pulga, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and Luis Campos would be determined to extend it. Moreover, the president and the football adviser of PSG would like Leo Messi to end his career in Paris.

At the end of the contract on June 30, 2021 with the FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi has signed up freely and for free with the PSG a little over a year ago. During negotiations, The Pulga and the Parisian management have agreed for a commitment of two seasons, that is until June 30, 2023.

Mercato – PSG: Campos can fear the worst for his new defensive track https://t.co/UmDgEcJ71n pic.twitter.com/TWjcvQUPRX — le10sport (@le10sport) September 24, 2022

PSG wants to renew Lionel Messi

Thus, if he does not extend by the end of the season, Lionel Messi will leave the PSG freely and for free this summer. A scenario that Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Luis Campos would like to avoid at all costs.

PSG want Lionel Messi to retire in Paris