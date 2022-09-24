Mercato Mercato – PSG: Al-Khelaïfi made a sensational decision for Messi
Under contract until June 30, 2023, Lionel Messi will leave PSG this summer if he does not return by then. Satisfied with the performance of La Pulga, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and Luis Campos would be determined to extend it. Moreover, the president and the football adviser of PSG would like Leo Messi to end his career in Paris.
At the end of the contract on June 30, 2021 with the FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi has signed up freely and for free with the PSG a little over a year ago. During negotiations, The Pulga and the Parisian management have agreed for a commitment of two seasons, that is until June 30, 2023.
PSG wants to renew Lionel Messi
Thus, if he does not extend by the end of the season, Lionel Messi will leave the PSG freely and for free this summer. A scenario that Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Luis Campos would like to avoid at all costs.
PSG want Lionel Messi to retire in Paris
According to information from Mundo Deportivo, Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Luis Campos would be determined to extend Lionel Messi. And while the Argentine star will celebrate his 36th birthday on June 24, the president and the football adviser of the PSG would like to see him finish his career at Princes Park. It remains to be seen how many seasons Leo Messi still in the legs.
