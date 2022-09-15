Mercato Mercato – PSG: Al-Khelaïfi’s plan is revealed for Messi

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: Al-Khelaïfi’s plan is revealed for Messi

Posted on September 15, 2022 at 06:00 by Thomas Bourseau



Contractually committed to PSG until next June, Lionel Messi could see his lease extended not for one, but two additional seasons. This would be the plan on which President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi would work. Explanations.

In the summer of 2021, the former sports director Leonardo and the president Nasser Al–Khelaifi performed a masterstroke. Indeed, while the heart rate Barcelona had revealed that it could not renew the contract of Lionel Messi on August 5 of the same year, which had expired on June 30, the PSG completed the arrival free of any contract of the one who would win his seventh Ballon d’Or a few weeks later.

Messi back to his best

After a rather sluggish first season, Lionel Messi is making a much more convincing start to the year. Being at the origin of the big blows of the PSG during the matches and managing to dazzle the supporters with a few strokes of genius such as his acrobatic return on the first day of the championship in Clermont last August (5-0). What to push Nasser Al–Khelaifi to prepare the sequel with Lionel Messi. Admittedly, his contract will expire next June, but the president of the PSG would still have insurance.

A contract until June 2025?

Upon signing his contract in August 2021, Lionel Messi had signed up until June 2023, but an option to extend the lease for a further season had been agreed between the two parties. According to information provided by ESPN the plan of the president Al–Khelaifi would be to extend the contract of Messi an additional year after activating the option already present in the lease signed between the various parties. If the PSG achieved its purpose, Messi would then be linked to Paris Saint Germain until June 2025.

