Mercato Mercato – PSG: An unsheathed offer for Leo Messi and Sergio Ramos, he is hallucinating

Mercato – PSG: An unsheathed offer for Leo Messi and Sergio Ramos, he is hallucinating

PSG: An unsheathed offer for Messi and Ramos, he is hallucinating

Posted on September 16, 2022 at 12:45 a.m. by Bernard Colas

Satisfied with the last few months carried out by Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, PSG would consider extending their two stars despite their complicated first season in the capital. A project that Daniel Riolo does not understand, considering that the two former players of the Spanish championship must leave the club at the end of their contract.

After a complicated first year at PSGLionel Messi and Sergio Ramos manage to shine more on the field. The seven-time Ballon d’Or seems more fulfilled, as evidenced by his 5 goals and 8 assists in 10 games, while the Spanish defender has had a string of matches (10 in all competitions), he who had only appeared 13 times in the last season. What to encourage the PSG to wonder about their future.

PSG consider extending Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi

This Wednesday, RMC confirmed that the PSG was considering extending Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, under contract until 2023. The club would be satisfied with the last months achieved by the two former stars of the Spanish championship and could thus approach their entourage in the future. What arouses the misunderstanding of Daniel Riolo.

“Messi and Ramos are old players, who are finished”

What planet are you from to consider contract extensions for Messi and Ramos? », wonders Daniel Riolo in the podcast AfterParisbelieving that the two players are “ old and finished. » « With the salaries they have, and especially their impact on the athlete, are you going to extend them? Sometimes you shouldn’t try to understand how they reason, because they don’t reason like us. They have other goals that are sometimes hard to understand “, continues the journalist of RMC.

