Mercato Mercato – PSG: An unsheathed offer for Leo Messi and Sergio Ramos, he is hallucinating

PSG: An unsheathed offer for Messi and Ramos, he is hallucinating

Posted on September 16, 2022 at 12:45 a.m. by Bernard Colas



Satisfied with the last few months carried out by Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, PSG would consider extending their two stars despite their complicated first season in the capital. A project that Daniel Riolo does not understand, considering that the two former players of the Spanish championship must leave the club at the end of their contract.

After a complicated first year at PSGLionel Messi and Sergio Ramos manage to shine more on the field. The seven-time Ballon d’Or seems more fulfilled, as evidenced by his 5 goals and 8 assists in 10 games, while the Spanish defender has had a string of matches (10 in all competitions), he who had only appeared 13 times in the last season. What to encourage the PSG to wonder about their future.

PSG consider extending Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi

This Wednesday, RMC confirmed that the PSG was considering extending Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, under contract until 2023. The club would be satisfied with the last months achieved by the two former stars of the Spanish championship and could thus approach their entourage in the future. What arouses the misunderstanding of Daniel Riolo.

“Messi and Ramos are old players, who are finished”