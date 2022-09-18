Mercato Mercato – PSG: An XXL offer sent by Qatar to Lionel Messi? The answer

Entertainment

Mercato – PSG: An XXL offer sent by Qatar to Lionel Messi? The answer

Posted on September 18, 2022 at 6:45 p.m. by Dan Marciano

After a disappointing last season, Lionel Messi is gaining momentum under the colors of PSG. The Argentinian international seems determined to raise his head after being whistled by the public at the Parc des Princes. Delighted with his performance, Luis Campos plans to extend his contract. But for now, negotiations have not yet started.

Linked to PSG until June 2023, Lionel Messi is expected to speak with Qatari officials soon. Parisian decision makers would like to keep it for several more years as confirmed Luis Campos this Friday at the microphone of RMC.

“I asked him if he could stay for three years”

I am very happy with Messi. I asked him if he could stay for three years (…) I am very happy with Messi. Messi is the icon of FC Barcelona, ​​he came to a different city, with different football, a different league. He took his time. This year, we have a Messi more and more capable of reaching a good level. said the sports adviser of the PSG during the broadcast Rothen Regale.

No offer forwarded to Messi

But despite the will of PSG in this file Lionel Messi, negotiations have not yet started. According to information from The Teamthe Parisian club has not yet sent any offers to the Argentinian international, focused on the next World Cup.

