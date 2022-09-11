Mercato Mercato – PSG: At the end of the contract, what should Lionel Messi do?

Football – Mercato – PSG

At the end of the contract with PSG, what should Lionel Messi do?

Contractually linked to PSG until next June, Lionel Messi will have to make a decisive choice at the end of this season. Aged 35, the Argentinian international will certainly sign the last contract of his prodigious career. But what will be his next club? Focused on his season, the star would not have thought about this question yet. It must be said that several options are available to him.

In August 2021, the PSG made an incredible move on the transfer market. While he seemed close to extending his contract with the FC Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi decided to stop negotiations with Joan Laporta and to get involved with the club of the capital. Welcomed with fanfare, the Argentinian international experienced some difficulties upon his arrival. Messi had to get used to a new city, a new culture, a new team. And it was felt on the ground. The Pulga was not at his best under the orders of Mauricio Pochettino. but a year later, the player seems more relaxed, and more determined after a disappointing last exercise, particularly in Champions League.

PSG advance their pawns for Messi

As the season has just started, the PSG rely on a Lionel Messi in top form. Discreet during the last exercise, he has already scored three goals in Ligue 1 and seems fulfilled under the orders of Christophe Galtier. Focused on the field, the former du Barca hopes to build up confidence ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, one of his last big goals. It will then be time to think about its future. Linked to PSG until next June, the international albicelest will have to decide between an extension and a departure. As indicated Fabrizio Romano, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi would have already tested the waters with the star. But no question for Messi to discuss its future before the end of the year. Parisian officials will therefore have to be patient, just like the FC Barcelona.

Change of course for Barça

Throughout the summer, Joan Laporta talked about his dream of hosting Lionel Messi at the end of his contract with the PSG. But lately, Xavi showered the hopes of Catalan supporters. “ The mourning of the best in history will never be over. Everything he gave to Barca was extraordinary. Unfortunately, it’s over. Now other people are being called upon to make a difference” the team coach said. For its part, the entourage of Messi does not discuss with the leaders blaugranas : “ At this time, there has been no approach or contact from Laporta with us, or the other way around. Anyone who claims otherwise is lying. »

Messi ready to invest in MLS?

Track Barca cools, but certainly not the one that leads to the MLS. A few months ago, the American journalist Alex Candal had announced that Lionel Messi planned to buy 35% of the shares of Inter Miami before joining the American franchise. A project that would still be relevant according to recent information from e The Team .

