Mercato Mercato – PSG: At the heart of the rumors, Messi makes a first decision

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: At the heart of rumours, Messi makes a first decision

Posted on August 5, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. by Dan Marciano



Linked to PSG until 2023, Lionel Messi will have to make a choice for his future. Courted by FC Barcelona and Inter Miami, the Argentinian international could also receive an extension offer from the Parisian leaders. His future is already being talked about in the media, but the player does not yet want to look into this subject.

A year ago to the day, the FC Barcelona caused an earthquake by announcing the departure of Lionel Messi. A resounding surprise, especially since a few hours earlier, the Spanish media announced an imminent extension. Two days later, the Catalan club organized a press conference at Camp Nou for the farewell of the Argentine star. In tears, Messi was turning an important page in his career, he who arrived in Catalonia during his adolescence. A few days later, he flew to Paris in order to sign his contract with the PSG. But was it really goodbye? Joan Laporta hopes not.

PSG: Galtier has already planned everything for Mbappé, Neymar and Messi https://t.co/2GiDd3vpWN pic.twitter.com/OKwBZc6KZY — le10sport (@le10sport) August 4, 2022

Barça dreams of its return

Lately, Joan Laporta multiplies calls to Lionel Messi, under contract until 2023. Although cold with the Argentine star, the president of the FC Barcelona hopes to catch up by recording the return of the Pulga next season. ” He is the best player in our history and I will do my best so that he can live the best end of his career in the Barça jersey. I would like to bring him back. It won’t be easy, but I think with the right strategy we can get there » declared the FC Barcelona during an interview with CBS.

PSG hopes to extend it

But in this case, the PSG has not said its last word. According to the journalist Fabrizio Romano, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi has already advanced its pawns. Behind the scenes, the president of the Parisian club would not hide his desire to keep it, at least until 2024. Lionel Messi would then be 37 years old. Surveyed by its leaders, the player would have politely rejected the proposal toAl-Khelaïfi.

A decision expected after the World Cup