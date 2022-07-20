Mercato Mercato – PSG: At the heart of the rumors, Neymar has decided for his future

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on July 20 at 08:30 by Thomas Bourseau



Neymar is now contractually bound until June 2027 to PSG and has been since July 1. However, rumors about his future fuse in the press and somehow animate the summer transfer window of PSG. However, and while the Parisian management committee would not be against his transfer, Neymar would not share this feeling.

Neymar Jr. could he leave the PSG before the end of the summer transfer window? On July 1, as le10sport.com had announced to you in May 2021, the clause present in his contract was automatically activated so that he is now linked to the PSG until June 2027. Enough to allow Neymar to sleep soundly about its future in the Paris Saint Germain ? Not really.

Pushed out by PSG?

On June 21, during an interview for The Parisian President Nasser Al-Khelaifi claimed that the era of bling and glitter was over in PSG. Asked about the case Neymar who responds to these adjectives, Al–Khelaifi ensured that any player no longer part of the club’s plans and who did not meet the requirement criteria would be led to look elsewhere. Since then, rumors have swirled around the transfer market and calls from the foot as well.

Neymar received calls from the foot and sets the canvas on fire

Those last weeks, Thiago silva encouraged, through the Brazilian press, Neymar to join him at chelsea while the new co-owner Todd Boehly is in full operation renewal among the Blues . In case of departure from Manchester United, cristiano Ronaldo could be replaced by Neymar according to ESPN when The Parisian reported a failed attempt by the PSG to offer the services of the star auriverde in exchange for bernardo silva this Tuesday. A request apparently denied by the Manchester City of Pep Guardiola, who would not want to unbalance the forces of his workforce.

El brasileño acostumbra a ser protagonista a diario por noticias como la que publicó Le Parisien, según la cual el PSG habría propuesto al City un intercambio entre el brasileño y Bernardo Silva✍ @danigilopezhttps://t.co/VSXmwjFfLF — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) July 19, 2022

Neymar wants to stay in Paris