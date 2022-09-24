Mercato Mercato – PSG: Barça drops an internal bomb on Messi

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: Barça drops an internal bomb on Messi

Posted on September 25, 2022 at 12:00 a.m. by Pierrick Levallet



As Lionel Messi’s contract expires next June, PSG could already be worried about FC Barcelona. Joan Laporta has reportedly already prepared a plan to bring the Argentine back to Catalonia. And the blaugrana formation would be particularly confident in this file, although Lionel Messi does not want to hear anything about his future before the World Cup.

During the summer of 2021, the PSG struck a huge blow on the transfer market by formalizing the arrival of Lionel Messi. The Argentinian failed to reach an agreement with the FC Barcelona to extend and therefore left Catalonia freely. Meanwhile, relations with Joan Laporta tensed up. However, the Barca would not have given up on the idea of ​​recovering Lionel Messi. And the Blaugrana president would have already planned everything.

Mercato – PSG: The three possible options for Lionel Messi https://t.co/cMTHbVKYvP pic.twitter.com/3BB16fcWLF — le10sport (@le10sport) September 24, 2022

Laporta has a plan for Messi’s return

As explained Mundo Deportivo this Saturday, Joan Laporta would strongly like to repatriate Lionel Messi. Therefore, the president of the FC Barcelona would have hatched a plan to bring the Argentinian back to the Blaugrana . Joan Laporta would like Lionel Messi makes his return as a player, before appointing him the Catalan club’s global ambassador. The Blaugrana management would also be quite confident in this file.

For Barça, Messi will leave PSG

Besides, the FC Barcelona would be convinced that Lionel Messi would be happy to leave the PSG and to return to Catalonia according to the Spanish media. The Catalan club would believe that an agreement could be reached on the economic level. The Blaugrana technical staff believe that the Argentinian would be happy to be able to return to a group he already knows and could therefore return with great enthusiasm. For his part, the PSG is already working on the extension of Lionel Messi. But the 35-year-old wouldn’t want to hear anything about his future before the World Cup. the PSG and the FC Barcelona will therefore have to wait a little longer. To be continued…