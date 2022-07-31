Mercato Mercato – PSG: Barça has taken action for the return of Lionel Messi

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: Barça has taken action for the return of Lionel Messi

Posted on July 31, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. by Pierrick Levallet



Having failed to extend with FC Barcelona last summer, Lionel Messi joined PSG. For his first season in France and outside Barça, the Argentinian did not really convince. But while he seems determined to show what he is really capable of in the capital, FC Barcelona would consider repatriating him. Moreover, the club of Joan Laporta would be preparing for this operation.

Last summer, Lionel Messi shocked the whole world. At the end of the contract, the Argentinian did not manage to extend with the FC Barcelona and was therefore forced to pack his bags. While we never imagined it evolving in colors other than those of the Barca the sevenfold Ballon d’Or flew to the side of PSG. For his first season in France, Lionel Messi did not really convince. The 35-year-old has had a long and difficult adjustment. But this season the 35-year-old seems determined to show what he is really capable of in the capital. However, there has recently been talk of a potential return to FC Barcelona for the Argentinian. Besides, the Blaugrana are reportedly preparing to repatriate Lionel Messi.

Mercato – PSG: FC Barcelona is mobilizing for the return of Messi https://t.co/mGe9C4LZOi pic.twitter.com/Jz0jKOMUpz — le10sport (@le10sport) July 31, 2022

Barca place their pawns for the return of Messi…

According to the information of the journalist Gerard Romerothe FC Barcelona would have requested a study within one of its departments. The Catalan club would like to know what a return from Lionel Messi could imply at the brand level “ Barca “. Given the enormous popularity of the Pulga in Catalonia after having spent most of his career there, we imagine that the impact of the Argentinian could be very largely favorable. Besides, the FC Barcelona would be gaining ground.

…and gain ground

According to information from Radio Catalonia the return of Lionel Messi would gain more and more strength. Under contract with the PSG until June 2023, the seven-time Ballon d’Or has received a large number of foot calls in recent days. And that could well end up making him flinch. Besides, Joan Laporta doesn’t seem ready to let go.

Laporta does not give up