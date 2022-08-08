Mercato Mercato – PSG: Barça launches its offensive for the return of Messi
After having launched several messages in the direction of Lionel Messi, FC Barcelona would have already taken action in this file. President of the Catalan club, Joan Laporta would have started discussions with the entourage of the Parisian player. The Blaugrana outfit would like to give him the opportunity to say goodbye to Camp Nou.
Back to Barcelona after his good game against Clermont last Saturday (5-0 victory), Lionel Messi was asked by several journalists about a possible return to Catalonia, but no word came out of his mouth. Yet behind the scenes, there are discussions between his entourage and Joan Laporta, president of FC Barcelona.
Laporta takes action on Messi case
According to information from Catalonia Radio, Joan Laporta would have taken charge of this file and would have recently contacted the entourage of Lionel Messi, under contract until 2023 with the PSG. The objective would be to offer him a contract of one or two years in order to allow him to retire in Camp Nou.
“My relationship with the Messi family is good”
A few days ago, Joan Laporta was questioned, once again, about the possible transfer of Lionel Messi and on his relationship with his entourage after the soap opera last summer. ” My relations with the Messi family are good. But he’s a PSG player and I don’t want to talk about it anymore, beyond the fact that we have a moral debt to him. “had confided the leader about the star of the PSG during an interview at TV3.