Mercato Mercato – PSG: Barça launches its offensive for the return of Messi

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: Barça launches its offensive for the return of Messi

Posted on August 8, 2022 at 08:15 by Dan Marciano



After having launched several messages in the direction of Lionel Messi, FC Barcelona would have already taken action in this file. President of the Catalan club, Joan Laporta would have started discussions with the entourage of the Parisian player. The Blaugrana outfit would like to give him the opportunity to say goodbye to Camp Nou.

Back to Barcelona after his good game against Clermont last Saturday (5-0 victory), Lionel Messi was asked by several journalists about a possible return to Catalonia, but no word came out of his mouth. Yet behind the scenes, there are discussions between his entourage and Joan Laporta, president of FC Barcelona.

Mercato – PSG: Messi ignores rumors about his return to Barça https://t.co/Prc9SSZY4M pic.twitter.com/4sNXBxsxOP — le10sport (@le10sport) August 7, 2022

Laporta takes action on Messi case

According to information from Catalonia Radio , Joan Laporta would have taken charge of this file and would have recently contacted the entourage of Lionel Messi, under contract until 2023 with the PSG. The objective would be to offer him a contract of one or two years in order to allow him to retire in Camp Nou.

“My relationship with the Messi family is good”