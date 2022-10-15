Mercato Mercato – PSG: Barça-Messi, meeting announced Monday in Paris

If FC Barcelona is better sportingly and financially, one thing is still missing from the Blaugranas: Lionel Messi. La Pulga had left Barça in the summer of 2021 and since then Joan Laporta has made his return a personal goal. Monday evening, he will try again to seduce him.

Since Xavi arrived on the FC Barcelona bench, it’s a bit of the soul of the Catalan club that has returned to Camp Nou. Whether in the state of mind or in terms of the game, the former environment is gradually restoring its letters of nobility to Barça. However, it still lacks that little grain of madness that makes a good team a great one. For the blaugrana supporters as well as for the management, this grain of madness has only one name, Lionel Messi. The hasty departure of the sevenfold Golden Ball in 2021 was not digested in Catalonia and only his return could fix the situation.

Laporta comes to Messi to talk and for a gift

In addition to reducing the club’s huge debt, Joan Laporta kept promising the socios to bring the child prodigy back to the club. And, clearly, an opportunity will present itself next summer when Messi comes to the end of his contract with PSG. Still, the Pulga shows no impatience to return to the fold. What worry President Laporta who multiplies the calls of the foot in the media or in private. He will now get down to business, meeting Lionel Messi. The presentation of the Ballon d’Or on Monday evening in Paris gives him the perfect opportunity.

❗| Laporta will meet Messi in Paris on Monday according to his interview with BarçaTV. pic.twitter.com/aBy0IWKBtg — La Senyera (@LaSenyera) October 14, 2022

” I will surely see him on Monday for the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris and I know what Barça means to him. But now he’s a PSG player and I don’t think we’re doing him a favor by talking about that. We must respect it. I will not dwell on this question, but we are thinking of him “, he confided to the Catalan daily Sport. He will take the opportunity to give him a private gift, which celebrates the 18th anniversary of the Argentine’s debut at Barça. A mark of respect but also the desire to make the Argentine genius fall for FC Barcelona again.

In an interview with the official channel of his club, Joan Laporta again repeated his desire to catch up. Which will start with a little surprise apparently in preparation for this Sunday, October 16, the date of Lionel Messi’s first game in the pros with Barça in 2004. We will surely organize something to recognize that he was the best player in the history of Barça. We will always remember it. This Sunday, it will be 18 years since he made his Barca debut. We are thinking of doing something in private “, announced the boss of the Blaugrana, who should meet the Parisian next week.

