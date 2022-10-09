Mercato Mercato – PSG: Barça rolls out the red carpet to Lionel Messi

Football – Mercato – PSG

Published on October 9, 2022 at 9:30 p.m.



Contractually linked to PSG until next June, Lionel Messi is making a lot of noise on the transfer market when there is particular talk of a return to FC Barcelona. President Joan Laporta includes Messi in his plans.

Evidenced by his 8 goals and 8 assists in all competitions with the PSG this season, Lionel Messi is back to its best. And it is not the main interested party who will affirm the contrary. During the last international break at the end of September, the captain of the Albiceleste conveyed the following message about his regained form at PSG. “This year is different. I arrived with a different head, more comfortable with the club, the locker room, my teammates, the game. The truth is that I feel very good. I’m starting to have fun again.

Messi included in Laporta’s plan for Barca

The return to form Lionel Messi certainly did not escape the heart rate Barcelona. John Laporta had revealed during the last summer transfer window that he intended to complete the big operation of the return of Messi at the Camp Nou to spend the last years of his career there.

Mercato: Sent to PSG to succeed Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo has made his decision https://t.co/A9AGaagoEH pic.twitter.com/RhzEGtrkyU — le10sport (@le10sport) October 9, 2022

Barca persist and sign for Messi

Moreover, this Sunday, John Laporta let it be known that the Camp Nou renovation plans planned for next season were not going to be turned upside down by the return or not of Lionel Messi. “The period we will be at Montjuïc will be the 2023-24 season. As to whether the works will be delayed if Leo Messi arrives, it’s not a question we’ve considered as we believe the works can’t be delayed any further. It is a necessity for us to have a big stadium”. What confirms the concrete interest of the heart rate Barcelona for number 30 of PSG where his contract will expire next June although a one-year option is included.

Messi closer to continuing at PSG than leaving?