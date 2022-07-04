Mercato Mercato: PSG, Barcelona… A Michael Jordan contract envisaged for Lionel Messi

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on July 4, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. by Bernard Colas updated on July 4, 2022 at 11:32 a.m.

Last summer, FC Barcelona was marked by the departure of Lionel Messi, despite the agreement reached for his extension. The financial problems encountered by the Catalan team have indeed prevented Joan Laporta from keeping the Argentinian, a file that is still talking about. Defeated candidate for the presidency of Barça, Victor Font assures that he had the means on his side to allow La Pulga to end his career on the Camp Nou side.

Almost a year after his departure, Lionel Messi is still being talked about at Barcelona. While the Catalan club is now trying to forget the Argentinian, some still regret the failure of his extension, believing that The Pulga was to end his career with Blaugrana and not join the PSG. This is particularly the case of Victor Makedefeated candidate in the election for the presidency of the heart rate Barcelonawho never misses an opportunity to remind John Laporta his failure in this case.

“With me, Messi would have stayed”

Whereas John Laporta finally made his return to the head of the Barcathis did not prevent the departure of Lionel Messi due to the economic problems encountered by the culé club. On his side, Victor Make remains convinced that he would have been able to avoid this scenario. ” With me, Messi would have stayed because we had a plan with immediate effect “, he said recently. For La Vanguardia the former presidential candidate has detailed his strategy to keep the sevenfold Ballon d’Or, despite the state of the finances of the Barca.

A lifetime contract and a Jordan brand, Victor Font’s plan with Lionel Messi

Press on Michael Jordan, Victor Make explains that he would have liked to develop a brand similar to that of the legend of the NBA after the end of his playing career in order to retain Lionel Messi, while allowing the latter to receive a large sum each year thanks to it. “ Our plan to keep Messi was different. We would have reduced payroll and losses from the first year, to offer him a contract for life. The other day I was reading that the Jordan brand developed at Nike exceeded $5 billion in revenue this year. Jordan will be paid 150 million in one year, more than any current NBA star and more than when he was playing. We went beyond conventional renewal. I’m sure Messi would have appreciated it because it strengthened his bond with Barca. Today, it is urgent to re-establish this link “, entrusts Victor Make.

Now at PSG, Messi wants to shine

Ultimately, John Laporta won the elections and saw Lionel Messi run towards the PSG despite the agreement reached for an extension to heart rate Barcelona. The culé club now wants to get its hands on Robert Lewandowski to strengthen an orphan offensive sector of the Argentinian striker, while the latter hopes to achieve a more satisfactory second season in the French capital, after a difficult year during which Messi attempted to acclimatize to a new environment.