Mercato Mercato – PSG: Between Paris and Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi is patient

Mercato – PSG: Between Paris and Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi is patient

Published on October 3, 2022 at 09:15



While he is decisive in each of PSG’s outings this season, Lionel Messi has not yet received a contract offer from Paris Saint-Germain or FC Barcelona according to those around him. The suspense remains at its height in the soap opera Messi.

For his second year at PSG La Pulga is decisive in every way, as evidenced by his 7 goals and 8 assists in all competitions. What to give ideas to John Laporta. During the offseason, the president of the heart rate Barcelona opened the Messi file for a return of the living legend of the Barca in Catalonia.

Barca and PSG are said to be vying for Messi’s services behind the scenes

Indeed, as a reminder, the contract of Lionel Messi will expire next June at PSG. The Argentinian will be a free agent if the option to extend his adventure for a season present in his lease is not activated by mutual agreement. wishing to keep Messi like the football adviser Luis Campos who publicly spoke on the subject to RMC Sports the management of PSG would like Messi renews his contract.

No offer from PSG or any other club for Messi