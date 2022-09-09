Football – Mercato – PSG

Mercato Mercato – PSG: Big announcement for the future of Lionel Messi

Posted on September 8, 2022 at 8:15 p.m. by Hugo Chirossel



Now 35 years old and under contract until 2023 with PSG, the future of Lionel Messi is necessarily talking. There has often been talk of a departure for MLS concerning the Argentinian, but according to his compatriot Julian Carranza, striker in Philadelphia, the seven-time Ballon d’Or should not join the American championship.

After a mixed first season, Lionel Messi seems to have found its rhythm PSG. In six games played in the league, the Argentinian has 3 goals and 6 assists. 35 years old and under contract until 2023 at Paris Saint Germainthe question of its future will however soon arise.

What future for Messi?

Lionel Messi has several options. He could extend his lease with the PSGwhich the club wishes, or return to the FC Barcelona. Joan Laporta has multiplied statements to this effect recently, just like Xaviand the Barca dream of bringing back the sevenfold Ballon d’Or in Catalonia.

Messi to MLS?