Mercato Mercato – PSG: Big thunderclap for the future of Lionel Messi

Published on October 12, 2022 at 4:15 p.m.

At PSG, it’s not just the future of Kylian Mbappé that gives officials cold sweats. Linked to the Parisian club until next June, Lionel Messi should also start negotiations with his superiors. Recently, a return to FC Barcelona was mentioned by the Spanish press, but there would be no contact between the player and the Catalan management.

After the next world Cup, the Lionel Messi file should accelerate. Focused on this international competition, the Argentine player refuses, for the moment, to discuss the question of his future. Yet it is crucial. 35 years old, Messi will have to make an important choice, while he is preparing, most certainly, to sign the last contract of his career.

Barça dreams of his return, but…

Linked to PSG until next June, Lionel Messi does not discuss with any team. But some are beginning to advance their pawns in this file. This is particularly the case of FC Barcelona, who dreams of his return. But this Tuesday, the journalist Veronica Brunati announced that contacts were non-existent between Joan Laportachairman of the Barcaand Lionel Messi.

Chill for Messi’s return to Barça

“It is not certain that Messi will return to Barça… what I know is that the club has an interest in him returning one way or another (…) Laporta and Messi do not don’t talk, their relationship sucks. She does not exist declared the Argentine journalist at the microphone of the Sotana.

