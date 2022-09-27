Mercato Mercato – PSG: Campos attacks the “new Neymar”, terrible news falls

Football – Mercato – PSG

Campos attacks ‘new Neymar’, terrible news falls

Posted on September 26, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. by Dan Marciano



After recruiting Neymar in 2017, PSG are looking to recruit his successor. As confirmed by the Spanish press, the Parisian club is one of the teams likely to welcome Endrick, under contract with Palmeiras and presented as a crack in his country. But in this case, Real Madrid seem to be in pole position thanks to Vinicius Jr.

.The Brazilian press announces it: Endrick will mark the history of his country and of European football. However, this young 16-year-old striker has still not joined the first team of Palmeiras. So why such enthusiasm? In the youth categories, this striker skipped the stages and scored the goals. His qualities of percussion and finishing impressed observers, but also journalists. Endrick has already made the front page of several sports dailies, which do not hesitate to compare him to Neymar or even Pelé.

Mercato: PSG, Real Madrid … A terrible battle is brewing for the “new Neymar” https://t.co/nYpZsQHOLG pic.twitter.com/iVNE5CU14s — le10sport (@le10sport) September 26, 2022

A huge battle is brewing for Endrick

These good words have crossed the Atlantic to land in Europe, notably in Paris. sports adviser to PSG, Luis Campos keep an eye on Endrick. According to information from Sport, the capital club would like to welcome him in the coming months, but the competition is fierce. In this file, we find the largest formations of the continent such as the Real Madrid, the FC Barcelona or Man City, even if the latter seems to be a step behind its competitors due to the presence ofErling Haaland.

Real Madrid have an advantage thanks to Vinicius Jr

To know the end of the story, we will have to wait until 2024. As announced by his agent, Endrick will not join Europe until 2024, when he will have reached the age of majority. But a trend emerges according to mark. the real Madrid would have a head start and would be the favorite in this case. The reason ? The representative ofEndrick, Federico Penais also the agent of Vinicius Jr. merengue formation star. The agent had also provided an update on the future of his nugget.

A transfer in 2024